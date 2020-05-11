New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is very excited to add Frank Gore to his offense and pair him with No. 1 back Le’Veon Bell.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase and recently signed running back Frank Gore have an excellent relationship. They crossed paths with the San Francisco 49ers where Gase spent a season as an offensive assistant, and again with the Miami Dolphins when he was the head coach.

The 36-year-old Gore chose to sign with the Jets due to his relationship with Gase, and the coach has designs to use the ageless veteran in more than just a backup role. Gase spoke to Ethan Greenberg of newyorkjets.com about Gore and what he thinks the veteran can bring to the team.

“Frank brings something that is really hard to teach. He’s a natural leader. He’s the kind of guy that guys respect around the NFL,” Gase explained. “He’s done a great job as far as helping younger players that are in the room. I think he’s a good teammate especially the last three or four years in that backup role and the supporting role of whoever that starter is.”

Gore has spent 15 years in the NFL, racking up an incredible 15,347 yards and 79 rushing touchdowns. He is third all-time in rushing yards and first amongst active players. Gase thinks that he will pair well with featured back Le’Veon Bell.

“He’s a great guy for Le’Veon to be around,” Gase said. “Those two guys can really do some damage together. We have two guys that can play all three downs. They both have outstanding skillsets. There’s a little bit of difference in their running style and how they do things, but we know Frank really well and we know how to use them.”

Gore is also a key part of the culture that Gase and general manager Joe Douglas are cultivating. Gore’s work ethic is the reason that he’s played for so long at such a demanding position, and according to Gase, his work ethic is infectious.

“When I was with him in 2008, he was young. He only knows one speed, he was full-tilt all the time. Then getting back with him 10 years later, guys watched him practice and were shocked at his work ethic, thinking, ‘Man, this guy has been doing it a long time. He’s had a lot of carries, he has a lot of miles on him. This guy goes in practice like it’s Monday Night Football.’ That’s how Frank has always operated,” Gase said.

Gore commands respect in any locker room he walks into, and Gase is clearly banking on the veteran to provide some leadership on the offense, and he has big plans for Gore on the field as well.