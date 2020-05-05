The New York Jets just added a future Hall of Famer and one of the highest character guys in the NFL to their locker room in Frank Gore.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New York Jets are set to sign Frank Gore to a one-year deal.

Standout veteran RB Frank Gore is signing a 1-year deal with the Jets, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Gore will be reunited with his former coach Adam Gase, with whom he spent the 2018 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2020

This creates multiple trifectas for Gore. This makes the third AFC East team he’ll have played for in the past three years—he played for Miami in 2018 and Buffalo in 2019. This will also be the third time Gore has played for Adam Gase—Miami in 2018 and San Francisco in 2008.

This news also comes just a day after Rich Cimini of ESPN reported that Gase wanted to lighten Le’Veon Bell‘s workload. The report suggests that Gase wants to give more touches to other running backs and throw the ball more. Doing that would, in theory, open up more holes for Bell.

It appears that Gore will be taking the primary role of Bell’s backup. It makes sense to some extent. Gore’s a power back who runs tough through the teeth of a defense. Bell is a more patient runner who’d prefer for holes to open before plunging forward.

The contrasting styles could make for an interesting pair. This does likely leave rookie Lamical Perine without a role in his rookie year. That’s troubling, but not surprising. Perine needs time to work on his game, and there’s nobody who can help him more than Gore.

Gore is known for his high character and excellent leadership ability. He’s mentored a number of running backs across the league, and now it’s Perine’s turn.

Gore and Perine have a similar playstyle. The Jets can only hope that Gore can help Perine become a similar player. If he can, it’s possible that Perine takes over as the team’s lead back in 2021.

It doesn’t seem that far fetched either. Every back that Gore has mentored has found some success. Carlos Hyde, Marlon Mack, Kenyan Drake, and Devin Singletary are all Gore’s mentees.

General manager Joe Douglas continues to add players with strong character to the locker room. Frank Gore fits that mold and should help build the culture the Jets are trying to create.