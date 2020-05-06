The newest New York Jets running back had options. Frank Gore chose to come to Gang Green to play for embattled head coach Adam Gase.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Gore played for Gase in both 2008 and 2018. They have a strong connection, and Gore knows the offense that the Jets will be running which will make for a smooth transition.

“I got an opportunity to get back with a good friend and a guy I respect, and I’m happy that he wanted me to be on his team,” Gore told Jim Trotter of NFL.com.

This news comes after months of fans being told by the media that nobody wanted to play for Gase. Some members of the media even reported that the Jets would have to pay a “Gase tax” on free-agent contracts.

That seems nonsensical now. When a future Hall of Famer and one of the most respected players in the league wants to play for a coach, that goes a long way. It’s clear that Gase has his fans around the league and it’s possible a successful 2020 leads to a revamped Jets’ culture. Gore will certainly do his part to rehab the culture at Florham Park.

“I’m happy to be around a guy who has done some great things in this league in Le’Veon Bell,” Gore said. “That can motivate me. And I can help out the young kid that they just drafted, Lamical Perine.”

This is more than just platitudes from Gore. He has a reputation as being an excellent and willing mentor for young running backs. He’s mentored Carlos Hyde, Marlon Mack, Kenyan Drake, and Devin Singletary. That’s as strong a record of mentees as there is in the NFL. Lamical Perine is next in line.