Episode No. 23 of the Wide Right Podcast talks the New York Giants undrafted free agents and answers our first mailbag question.

With “The Last Dance” currently airing on Sunday nights on ESPN, it’s fitting that the Wide Right Podcast has released episode No. 23. Newsflash: it’s the longest episode to date and doesn’t disappoint whatsoever.

In the newest edition, we discuss the undrafted free agents the New York Giants signed this offseason and how they fit on the team. Big Blue added a number of receivers, outside linebackers, and a quarterback in Northern Arizona’s Case Cookus.

We then briefly talk about the Giants exercising the fifth-year options on safety Jabrill Peppers and tight end Evan Engram. The Peppers move was a no-brainer, but you can certainly go back and forth on the latter, as Engram’s injury-related issues are definitely concerning.

We also have our first-ever mailbag question, submitted by ESNY New York Jets and New York Mets writer Kyle Newman. Kyle gave us a nice topic of conversation involving Big Blue’s safety tandem of Peppers and rookie Xavier McKinney.

And finally, we talk a little bit about the Giants’ 2020 regular-season schedule, which was released on Thursday night. The team opens up at home on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also have another Monday night game at MetLife Stadium when they face the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. It marks the first time in the 51-year history of Monday Night Football in which the Giants host two separate matchups in the same season.

The next episode will take a deeper dive into the schedule and give a week-by-week prediction as well as discuss the offseason moves from each NFC East squad.

But until then, you can listen to episode No. 23 of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. You can additionally find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Megaphone.