Keeping track of all the undrafted free agents who have signed with the New York Giants ahead of the 2020 campaign.

The (virtual) 2020 NFL Draft has officially come to a close, but that doesn’t mean players are done finding teams. Now’s the time for organizations around the NFL to land some undrafted free agents who can hopefully make a difference for them in one way or another.

As of Saturday night, the New York Giants have signed multiple guys who weren’t in the slate of 255 players taken on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. So with that said, we present to you the Giants 2020 undrafted free-agent tracker, where you’ll be able to find all of your Big Blue UDFA news.

Let’s see who New York added to the roster up to this point.

Rhode Island OL Kyle Murphy

Officially a GIANT!!!! — Kyle Murphy (@kmurph43) April 25, 2020

Kyle Murphy stands at 6-foot-3, 316 pounds. He played guard, tackle, and center during his collegiate tenure at the University of Rhode Island, portraying much versatility across the line.

He earned first-team All-CAA honors his junior and senior year and was a second-team AP All-American this past season.

Maryland RB Javon Leake

The Giants are expected to sign Maryland RB Javon Leake as an UDFA, per source. Explosive player. Averaged 7.2 yards per carry last season. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 25, 2020

Javon Leake rushed for a collegiate career-high 736 yards through 12 games with the Terrapins in 2019. He additionally scored eight touchdowns on the ground and caught nine balls for 55 yards through the air.

He could be a special teams player for Big Blue, at least through the preseason.

Simon Fraser University (British Columbia) WR Rysen John

It's official! @SFUFootball alumni Rysen John signs a UDFA contract with the New York Giants of the NFL. Congrats @ryflyguymy19! Take care of our guy @Giants! pic.twitter.com/lJ7xu6iqLj — SFU Clan (@SFUClan) April 26, 2020

Rysen John could become that big, tall receiver the Giants need. Before the reported signing of John, Big Blue’s tallest receivers — at 6-foot-3 — were Cody Core and David Sills V. Core was mainly a special teams guy while Sills was primarily a practice squad player last year.

In four years with Simon Fraser University in Canada (23 total games), John caught 73 balls for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns.

LSU WR Derrick Dillon

Derrick Dillon has agreed to UDFA deal with the New York Giants, per source #LSU — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) April 25, 2020

Derrick Dillon only played eight games during his redshirt senior season in 2019 and only racked up 202 receiving yards on 15 catches.

Nonetheless, he’s a great athlete that the Giants could use in more ways than one, as shown by his 4.29-second 40-yard dash.

Temple OLB Dana Levine

Temple OLB Dana Levine is expected to sign with the Giants, per his agent @davidcanter. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 25, 2020

The Giants recorded just 36 sacks last year and 30 the year prior, so pass-rushing depth will be nothing but a benefit to them.

In 12 games with Temple last year, Dana Levine recorded 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, both of which were collegiate career-highs.

Dartmouth EDGE Niko Lalos

Dartmouth EDGE Niko Lalos is signing with the #Giants as a PFA, per source. #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 25, 2020

It’s the same concept here as with the aforementioned Levine, as you can never employ too much depth at a position that’s struggled for a number of years.

Niko Lalos earned first-team All-Ivy League honors in 2019 after he recorded 35 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and eight quarterback hits.

South Carolina TE Kyle Markway

The New York Giants are signing my client Kyle Markway (TE, South Carolina) to a free agent deal. Very productive and versatile player. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 26, 2020

The Giants didn’t draft a tight end this year despite some believing they would. With Evan Engram’s injury history and Rhett Ellison’s retirement, depth is necessary at this spot.

In 11 games with South Carolina this past year, Kyle Markway caught 31 balls for 349 yards and two touchdowns. His college teammate, inside linebacker T.J. Brunson, was drafted by the Giants in the seventh round on Saturday.

Ohio State WR Austin Mack

Buckeyes WR Austin Mack is heading to New York: he’s signing with the Giants. — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) April 25, 2020

The Giants are signing multiple wideouts, and Austin Mack of The Ohio State University happens to be one of them.

In 11 games for the Buckeyes this past season, Mack caught 27 balls for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

Hampton DB Christian Angulo

I’m proud to announce that Christian Angulo @strapped_23 has agreed to terms with the @Giants #CheckMateSports — Edward Davis (@_EdwardDavis) April 26, 2020

Hampton defensive back Christian Angulo earned second-team All-Big South honors this past year.

In 10 games for the Pirates, he racked up 18 total tackles with three picks and 14 pass breakups.

Ohio State WR Binjimen Victor

Austin Mack will have a familiar face with him in the Big Apple: Binjimen Victor is also signing with the New York Giants. — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) April 25, 2020

Binjimen Victor will join Ohio State teammate Austin Mack in East Rutherford.

In 12 games for the Buckeyes this past year, Victor notched 35 receptions for 573 yards and six touchdowns.

Northern Arizona QB Case Cookus

The #Giants are signing former Northern Arizona QB Case Cookus, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2020

The Giants continue to add depth behind Daniel Jones with the free-agent signing of former Northern Arizona quarterback Case Cookus.

Through a dozen games with the Division I FCS program, Cookus completed 60.3% of his throws for 4,114 yards, 31 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.