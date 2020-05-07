The NFL released the 2020 schedule amid much fanfare and the New York Giants have two “Monday Night Football” appearances on the docket.

The NFL released the 2020 schedule on Thursday night and in a shocking development, the New York Giants won’t play the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, they will open the season home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football.”

This will be the first of two home Monday night games for the Giants as they will also host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 2. Big Blue will have another primetime game on Thursday, Oct. 22 when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. However, for the second year in a row, the Giants will not have a Sunday Night game.

In somewhat of a surprise, the long-anticipated matchup between the Giants and Cleveland Browns with Odell Beckham Jr. will not take place until Dec. 20. Perhaps even more surprising, the Giants will face the Browns in a 1 p.m. ET game. That matchup had primetime written all over it.

Head coach Joe Judge spoke about the release of the schedule and emphasized the uplifting effect it can have during the offseason.

“I’ll tell you what, when you get the schedule, it definitely does give you a little surge of energy,” Judge said. “It stimulates a lot of conversation between all areas of the organization – support staff, coaching staff — and you start preparing immediately for it.”

Although coronavirus has shut down the sports world for the time being, the NFL’s schedule release provides another boost of energy for fans, players, and coaches alike.