Legendary New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning comments on Tom Brady transitioning to a new team amid a virtual workout period.

Ahead of the 2020 NFL regular season, teams must take part in virtual workouts amid the tragic COVID-19 pandemic. Not only is this tough for rookies, but also players who have joined new organizations and must learn playbooks while accustoming to life with new teammates.

One of the individuals in the latter category just so happens to be the “GOAT,” Mr. Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champ left the New England Patriots this past March to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will not be able to hit the field with his teammates right away.

It’s a difficult situation, and one that a certain Super Bowl 42 and 46 opponent of Brady weighed in on this past Monday.

“I think it’s gonna be tough for him, just the fact he can’t be doing everything he wants to be doing with the team and getting ready,” retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning told Bob Papa and Charlie Weis on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Obviously they have some playmakers at receiver there, when you got talented receivers it makes it a little bit easier to get on the same page with them.

“It’ll be interesting how it all plays out and how quickly he can just adjust to a new organization and new players and new offense, all those new things, especially with the limited timing he’s gonna have being with them.”

Eli and Brady started five games against one another, with Manning emerging victorious in three of those matchups. This includes both Super Bowls along with a 2011 regular-season win in Foxborough.

Manning officially called it quits this past January after 16 seasons and four Pro Bowl nods. He finished his career seventh all-time in both touchdown passes (366) and passing yards (57,023). Eli additionally hung it up with a 117-117 record as a starter.

How Brady fares with his new ballclub will be one of the more interesting stories of the entire 2020 campaign. He certainly has better weapons in the passing game than he did in New England this past year. Brady now holds the opportunity to throw to Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with the recently unretired Rob Gronkowski.

Not to mention, Tampa Bay bolstered its offensive line by selecting Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.