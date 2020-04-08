CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora believes the New York Giants will select Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton in the first round.

Draft for need? Draft the best player available?

The argument between the two aforementioned questions is the major discussion looming over Dave Gettleman and the New York Giants. Do they go the former route and take an offensive tackle later this month, or do they side with the latter and potentially select Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons at No. 4?

Gettleman likes to take the best player, we all know that. But in a mock draft released on Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora isn’t buying that notion. The veteran writer and reporter ultimately believes the Giants will address the offensive line and select Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton with their top pick.

“Dave Gettleman loves his hog mollies, and he is dangerously thin with them. I hear they love Simmons and Derrick Brown…but the OL is still a mess and Daniel Jones was a fumbling machine last year,” La Canfora writes. “They need to protect him. I am taking Becton over Tristin Wirfs or Jedrick Wills on a hunch. That massive frame and freakish athleticism will call Gettleman’s name, I believe.”

Becton greatly impressed scouts at the NFL Combine earlier this year. The 6-foot-7, 364-pound monster ran a 5.1 40-yard dash and possesses over 35.5-inch arms and 10.75-inch hands.

The 20-year-old earned first-team All-ACC honors last season.

How would Becton fit into the Giants roster?

Becton would immediately start, there’s no doubt about it. The Giants absolutely need an offensive tackle to thrive in front of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for years. If the organization was to believe in Becton enough to draft him in the top five, then he’d most certainly earn a significant amount of playing time right away.

He would initially play the right tackle spot, which would render the Cam Fleming-Nick Gates position battle meaningless. But as time progresses, the Giants may transition him to Jones’ blindside if they feel more comfortable with his efforts.

Nate Solder would also play a big part in that transition. If the veteran struggles in 2020 like he has much of the last two years, it’ll make that potential decision much easier for the coaching staff.