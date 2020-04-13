The New York Giants are reportedly going to meet with LSU linebacker Patrick Queen via FaceTime ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Later this month, the New York Giants could potentially be in the position to select a stud linebacker in Isaiah Simmons. The Clemson standout is an extremely versatile athlete to have on any roster and would certainly bolster this defense in 2020 and beyond.

But Big Blue will have other options in the first round as well. There’s a chance they could pass on Simmons and select an offensive tackle, a spot within this organization that’s been below-average as of late. And if that’s the route they decide to take, New York may end up considering another talented linebacker by the name of Patrick Queen in the third or fourth round.

According to Jordan Reid of The Draft Network, the Giants are showing interest in the LSU Tiger and will be meeting with him via FaceTime.

LSU stud LB Patrick Queen has already had meetings with the #Packers, #Eagles, and #Ravens and he’s scheduled to have a FaceTime meeting with the #Giants in the coming days, per source. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) April 11, 2020

Queen spent three seasons with LSU (2017-19), having played in 29 total games. This past year (15 games), he recorded 85 total tackles with 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one interception. Each of the aforementioned statistics was a career-high for him at the collegiate level.

How would Queen fit into the Giants roster?

At the moment, the Giants possess a plethora of inside linebackers. Along with employing Ryan Connelly and David Mayo, the latter of whom they re-signed this offseason, the Giants inked a deal with Blake Martinez, a now-former Green Bay Packer.

So if New York was to draft Queen, he would probably be in more of a reserve role, at least initially.

The Giants likely feel they possess a decent foundation at the inside linebacker spot. Martinez will be a starter considering the organization significantly invested in him with a three-year, $30.75 million deal. If coordinator Patrick Graham runs a 3-4 scheme, the other starting inside linebacker will either be Mayo or Connelly. Big Blue has confidence in the former, but the latter showed plenty of upside before tearing his ACL in Week 4 of last year.

But right now, this inside linebacker corps only looks good on paper. The overall group will need to prove its on-field worth once the regular season comes along. If it doesn’t, and the Giants employ someone like Queen on the roster, you’d then have to expect him to climb the depth charts.