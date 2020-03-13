The New York Giants have reportedly signed linebacker David Mayo to a three-year extension ahead of the 2020 season.

With the new league year right around the corner (March 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET), the New York Giants have reportedly decided to bring back one of their soon-to-be free agents.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Big Blue has inked a three-year extension with linebacker David Mayo. The 26-year-old played the 2019 season on a one-year deal worth $805,000.

Giants have signed LB David Mayo to a three-year extension, per source. Mayo stepped in and started 13 games last season. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 14, 2020

The financial specifics of the new contract are unclear at this time.

New York’s linebacker corps suffered a number of injuries last year. Alec Ogletree missed three games while rookie Ryan Connelly missed 12 after a season-ending ACL tear. But through the setbacks and struggles, Mayo emerged for the Giants and appeared in all 16 games with 13 starts.

During that span, he racked up 82 combined tackles with five tackles for loss, two sacks, and two passes defended.

The Giants originally signed him in September of last year after the San Francisco 49ers cut him in August. Dave Gettleman, while general manager of the Carolina Panthers, selected Mayo in the fifth round (No. 169 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Texas State.

Mayo spent four years in Carolina before his stints in San Francisco and East Rutherford.

How Big Blue’s linebacker corps could look next year

The Giants may end up employing a group of linebackers with extreme potential in 2020. They’re obviously confident in Mayo. Connelly, on the other hand, will be a fantastic option when healthy. And with the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming draft, they could take Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons.

A tandem of Mayo, Connelly, and Simmons could do wonders for this defense, especially if coordinator Patrick Graham primarily utilizes a 4-3 scheme. Even a 3-4 scheme would work, with Mayo and Connelly at the two inside linebacker spots and the versatile Simmons potentially lining up as a safety.

Of course, the Giants still have to actually draft Simmons with their first-round pick, which isn’t a total given. There’s a chance they choose an offensive tackle, regardless if they stay at No. 4 or trade back to No. 5 or 6.