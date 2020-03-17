The New York Giants have reportedly agreed to a deal with linebacker Blake Martinez, who spent four seasons in Green Bay.

After coming to terms with cornerback James Bradberry on a three-year, $45 million deal on Monday, the New York Giants have added yet another defensive weapon.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Big Blue has agreed to a deal with linebacker Blake Martinez. Ian Rapoport additionally reports it’s a three-year contract worth $30 million.

Martinez spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers after they selected him in the fourth round (No. 131 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He has a knack for running down the ball carrier, having co-led the league in total tackles (144) in 2017. Martinez additionally recorded 144 and 155 combined tackles in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Along with those 155 tackles this past season, Martinez notched three sacks, one interception, two passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Martinez will now play alongside a group of young and promising inside linebackers. Ryan Connelly performed well as a rookie last year before tearing his ACL in the Week 4 win over the Washington Redskins. Thus, he’ll be looking to bounce back in 2020.

David Mayo will also be in the mix moving forward. The Giants just signed him to a three-year extension last Friday.

Big Blue could also add Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with their first-round draft pick. But if he does become a Giant, don’t expect coordinator Patrick Graham to exclusively play him at that position. He’s way too versatile and athletic to be limited to just one spot, as he also possesses the ability to succeed in the secondary.