The New York Giants are reportedly showing interest in Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley, who may end up a day-three selection.

Thus far in the offseason, the New York Giants have made a number of moves in regards to their linebacking corps. After parting ways with Alec Ogletree in February, Big Blue decided to re-sign David Mayo and acquire a pair of now-former Packers in Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell by way of the open market.

And with the 2020 NFL Draft creeping closer every single second, the Dave Gettleman-led front office may not be at the finish line when it comes to that position group’s additions. According to Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media, the Giants have “shown consistent interest in Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley.”

This intrigue reportedly dates back to the NFL Scouting Combine, which took place from the end of February until early March.

In his four years at the collegiate level (42 games), Bradley recorded 255 total tackles with 22 tackles for loss, two sacks, three picks, and three forced fumbles. He racked up a team-leading 86 combined tackles during his senior campaign, which led to a second-team All-AAC selection.

At the combine, Bradley registered at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds with 31.75-inch arms and 9.5-inch hands. He ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and recorded a 32.5-inch vertical.

Per Lombardo, Bradley may be someone chosen between the fourth and sixth rounds of the upcoming draft. This would make him a day-three selection.

Granted, the Giants are also heavily looking into the potential first-round selection of Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. But they could also take an offensive tackle with that pick, which is what many believe they should do. So if the Giants pass on Simmons, or he’s simply taken before they’re on the clock, then they’d be more likely to select someone like Bradley later in the draft.

The Temple standout would mostly work as a reserve linebacker and on special teams if he came to the Giants, at least initially. At the moment, the Giants employ Mayo, Martinez, and Ryan Connelly at inside linebacker. The latter-most individual only played four games his rookie year before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

Martinez is likely to start, considering the Giants made a significant investment in him (three years, $30.75 million). Connelly showed a great deal of potential last year, but it’s unclear if he’ll be the same after the injury. Thus, if the Giants utilize a 3-4 defensive set, expect Mayo and Connelly to battle for the starting spot alongside one of the newest Giants.