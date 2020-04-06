Seton Hall is maintaining its activity on the transfer market, reaching out to Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms.

Give Seton Hall credit. Head coach Kevin Willard is setting his sights high when it comes to the transfer market. The Pirates were one of at least 20 teams to reach out to Purdue big man Matt Haarms according to 247Sports.

“It’s too early right now,” Haarms said via 247Sports. “I still have people calling who haven’t texted me so I don’t even have the full picture just yet.”

The 7-foot-3 center from Amsterdam is moving on from the Boilermakers after three seasons and since he’s set to graduate this spring, he’ll be able to play immediately at his next school.

Haarms, 22, averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game during his most recent campaign with Purdue. Over the last two seasons, Haarms started in 38 of his 65 games for the Boilermakers.

Given his size and experience, he would be able to come into South Orange and make an immediate impact for the Pirates. Seton Hall is losing Romaro Gill—another 7-footer—after this season and could use an experienced big man in the frontcourt.

In addition to Haarms, the Pirates are one of four teams vying for Harvard grad transfer Bryce Aiken. The combo guard can score from anywhere on the floor and can help to mitigate the loss of Myles Powell. Haarms may be able to do the same in the wake of Gill’s graduation.

Seton Hall is just moving past the disappointment of the 2019-20 season, but there are still plenty of reasons to get excited about the future for the Pirates.