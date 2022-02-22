The Big Ten Network has finally released the TV schedule with the season already underway.

Lacrosse season is in full swing at this point (despite the fact the temperatures are still frigid on some days in various parts of the country). For the men’s, Maryland and Virginia are respectively atop the nation at No. 1 and 2 while Duke has already suffered a disappointing loss to an inferior opponent in Jacksonville — we’re back, baby!

But there is a lot more action to witness on the small screen; the Big Ten Network has finally released the television schedule for its conference matchups. The men’s league includes the powerhouse that is Maryland, fifth-ranked Rutgers, eighth-ranked Ohio State, eleventh-ranked Johns Hopkins, seventeenth-ranked Michigan, and Penn State.

Men’s Schedule

March 12, 2022: Notre Dame at Ohio State 3:30 PM

March 19, 2022: Virginia vs Maryland 3:00 PM

March 27, 2022: Maryland at Penn State 7:00 PM

April 3, 2022: Johns Hopkins at Rutgers 7:00 PM

April 10, 2022: Rutgers at Maryland 7:00 PM

April 16, 2022: Ohio State at Maryland 4:00 PM

April 23, 2022: Penn State at Rutgers 4:00 PM

April 24, 2022: Michigan at Ohio State 7:00 PM

May 5, 2022: Semifinal vs Semifinal TBD

May 5, 2022: Semifinal vs Semifinal TBD

May 7, 2022: Championship vs Championship 8:00 PM

As for the local Scarlet Knights, Rutgers takes on Hopkins at the beginning of April (hopefully both teams will still be high up in the rankings), Maryland on April 10, and Penn State on April 23. It’s unclear what Penn State’s status will be once that matchup rolls around — the Nittany Lions are off to a rough 1-3 start and sit in the basement of the Big Ten.

Women’s Schedule

March 1, 2022: Syracuse at Northwestern 4:00 p.m. ET

March 23, 2022: Penn at Maryland, 7:00 p.m. ET

March 26, 2022: Northwestern at Michigan, 12:00 p.m. ET

March 31, 2022: Michigan at Rutgers , 7:00 p.m. ET

April 7, 2022: Penn State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. ET

April 7, 2022: Rutgers at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m. ET

April 8, 2022: Ohio State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET

April 17, 2022: Maryland at Ohio State, 12:00 p.m. ET

April 23, 2022: Northwestern at Maryland: 11:30 a.m. ET

April 28, 2022: Johns Hopkins at Penn State, 6:00 p.m. ET

April 28, 2022: Rutgers at Ohio State, 8:00 p.m. ET

May 6, 2022: Semifinal vs Semifinal, 5:30 p.m. ET

May 6, 2022: Semifinal vs Semifinal, 8:00 p.m. ET

May 8, 2022: Championship vs Championship, 12:00 p.m. ET

The Rutgers women’s lacrosse squad is currently 14th in the nation and has televised matchups against Michigan, Northwestern, and Ohio State.

The entire women’s league consists of No. 10 Michigan, Ohio State, No. 14 Rutgers, No. 5 Maryland, No. 6 Northwestern, No. 24 Johns Hopkins, and Penn State.

Additional games (for both men’s and women’s) can be found on Big Ten Plus, the conference’s subscription streaming service.

