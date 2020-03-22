The New York Giants recently signed offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, who will compete for the starting right tackle job.

Last offseason, the New York Giants signed a one-year deal with Mike Remmers. The veteran was to come in and fill the need at right tackle, and while he was an upgrade from Chad Wheeler, he still struggled for the majority of the year. Remmers allowed five sacks for a total of 35 yards through 14 games. He additionally committed five penalties for 40 yards.

Fans were relieved that the deal was only for one year, as his exit this offseason was a “good riddance” type of moment. But with the parting of ways, the Giants needed a right tackle once again. Thus, they signed a one-year deal with former Patriot and Cowboy Cameron Fleming, who’s motivated to compete for the starting job.

“I saw an opportunity that I could go compete for a position and really have a chance to play,” Fleming told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I feel comfortable with that playbook after doing it for two years already. I think it increases my chance to play even more.”

While his potential competitor Nick Gates has familiarity with the organization and offensive line counterparts, Fleming has a leg up in regards to experience with the coaching staff. Over the last two seasons in Dallas, Fleming worked under Jason Garrett and Marc Colombo. The two individuals now respectively reside as Big Blue’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Fleming additionally spent time with head coach Joe Judge in New England from 2014-17.

The Giants may still draft an offensive tackle in the opening round of this year’s draft. Prospects include Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills, and Andrew Thomas, any of whom could start on the right side and transition to Daniel Jones‘ blindside if Nate Solder struggles.

But if that’s not the route they decide to take, expect Fleming to compete and potentially start throughout the 2020 campaign.