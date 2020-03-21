Offensive tackle Mike Remmers is leaving the New York Giants after one season to join the defending world champions.

The New York Giants will not have Mike Remmers on their offensive line in 2020. Per agent Brett Tessler, the 30-year-old tackle officially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this week. The contract will be a one-year deal with nearly all guaranteed money.

Mike Remmers has officially agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs on a 1-year (mostly guaranteed) contract that insures he'll be a part of the defending Super Bowl champs this season. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 21, 2020

Remmers joined the Giants on a one-year deal prior to the 2019 season. In his lone campaign with Big Blue, he played in 14 games (all starts) at the right tackle position.

He now joins a Chiefs team fresh off their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. Kansas City will be looking to become the first team to repeat as champions since the New England Patriots hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in both the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

A return to New York was unlikely for Remmers entering this offseason. It essentially was set in stone when the Giants agreed to terms with former Patriots and Cowboys offensive tackle Cameron Fleming earlier this week.

Remmers went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2012. After training camp stints with multiple teams, he caught on with the Carolina Panthers in 2014. He spent three seasons there before signing a five-year, $30 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. Minnesota released Remmers after a lackluster pair of seasons.

While Fleming takes Remmers’ spot on the roster, it’s no guarantee he’ll start.

With the addition of middle linebacker Blake Martinez, the Giants will likely take a right tackle with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The player they select will probably compete with and beat out Fleming for the starting job right away.

Thus, losing Remmers is not a huge loss for a Giants team looking to put together a more reliable and consistent offensive line for both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.