The New York Giants will reportedly sign 28-year-old linebacker Kyler Fackrell to a one-year, $4.6 million contract.

Just a short time after coming to terms with linebacker Blake Martinez on a three-year deal, the New York Giants have agreed to acquire another former Green Bay Packer.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Big Blue has a deal in place with linebacker Kyler Fackrell. It’s a one-year contract worth $4.6 million.

The Packers selected Fackrell and Martinez in the same draft (2016). The former went in the third round (No. 88 overall) while the latter was chosen in the fourth round (No. 131 overall).

This past year, Fackrell recorded 23 combined tackles with 10 quarterback hits and one sack. His most productive season came in 2018 when he racked up 42 combined tackles with 12 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and 10.5 sacks. Each statistic was, and still is, a career-high.

It’s unclear how much playing time he’d receive in East Rutherford. The Giants have an abundance of players at the linebacker position, including Martinez, Ryan Connelly, Lorenzo Carter, and David Mayo. The latter just re-signed with the Giants to a three-year contract after starting in 13 games last year.

Not to mention, the Giants may also take Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons in the upcoming draft, regardless if they trade back from their No. 4 pick. Simmons is an extremely versatile player who could be the defensive leader this team has been missing since losing Landon Collins last year.

Regardless of Fackrell’s role, the linebacker corps will attempt to mightily improve from last year. In 2019, the Giants run defense finished 20th in the NFL with 113.2 rushing yards allowed per game.