The New York Giants have reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $45 million with cornerback James Bradberry.

With the new league year approaching, the New York Giants have reportedly landed the veteran cornerback they need.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Big Blue has agreed to a contract with cornerback James Bradberry. The deal is reportedly worth $45 million ($32 million guaranteed) across three seasons — an average annual value of $15 million.

Source: FA CB James Bradberry going to the #Giants…3 yr $45M with $32M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Bradberry was originally drafted by Dave Gettleman while he was the general manager of the Carolina Panthers. Gettleman chose Bradberry in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Samford University. In four seasons with the Panthers, Bradberry recorded eight picks and 47 passes defended across 60 games (all starts).

This past year, Bradberry racked up 65 combined tackles with three picks and 12 passes defended. Quarterbacks combined to complete 59.8% of their throws for 644 yards and one score when targeting him.

How will Bradberry fit into the Giants secondary?

The Giants absolutely needed to add a cornerback to the roster this offseason, and they were better off doing it via free agency than the draft. In 2020, Deandre Baker and Corey Ballentine will be second-year pros while Sam Beal and Grant Haley will be third-year players. They needed that veteran presence, especially with Janoris Jenkins now out of East Rutherford.

That’s where Bradberry enters.

At 26 years old (27 in August), Bradberry will be a mentor for this group and will likely find himself in a starting role.

Bradberry also wasn’t the most expensive option on the cornerback market. Byron Jones agreed to a deal worth $82.5 million over five years (AAV of $16.5 million), per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. There’s a chance Chris Harris Jr. could additionally carry a higher price tag than Bradberry.

Byron Jones’ new contract with the Dolphins will be a five-year, $82.5 million deal, including $57 million guaranteed, per source. It includes $40 million in first two years. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Expect Bradberry and Baker to be the starting cornerbacks, although the latter must improve from an issue-filled rookie campaign. Ballentine and Haley could work at the slot corner position like they did last year.

Regardless of the roles that the aforementioned individuals reside in, this secondary will look to improve off a tough 2019 season. The Giants finished 28th in the league with 264.1 passing yards allowed per game.