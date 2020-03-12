BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The New York Giants and New York Jets have reportedly suspended their travel plans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

NFL teams have begun to take action regarding their pre-draft plans in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and the two hometown teams are following suit.

Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are reportedly suspending travel for the time being. Either team had coaches and scouts traveling for pro days at various college campuses, and those individuals will apparently be pulled off the road.

Art Stapleton of USA Today reported on Wednesday that the Giants hadn’t made alterations to their travel plans. Multiple coaches were on the road for pro days, including offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who was at Oklahoma University. Bret Bielema, the Giants outside linebackers coach, was at the University of Wisconsin.

It’s unclear how long travel will be suspended for, but this outbreak definitely gets worse before it gets better. Don’t expect teams to allow coaches to go anywhere anytime soon.

So what will this do to the pre-draft process? Well, it will certainly affect athletes who were looking to impress at pro days. Those are events where many players’ stocks begin to rise.

Numerous pro days are succumbing to cancellations amid these same concerns, at least according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

So what about the draft itself?

It’s yet to be determined what changes will be made to this massive event, which takes place April 23-25 in Las Vegas. Obviously, people will have to travel for that, so expect the NFL to make alterations, some of which may be drastic.

