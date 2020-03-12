The New York Giants have reportedly stuck with their pre-draft travel plans despite the coronavirus causing much concern.

March 11 was a crazy day in sports and for all the wrong reasons. In one day, we saw an entire collegiate conference (the Ivy League) cancel spring sports, the NCAA ban fans from March Madness, and the NBA suspend their 2019-20 season. All because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused a growing number of concerns throughout the world in such a short amount of time.

But through this tragic, fearful period, it seems the New York Giants are sticking with their original pre-draft plans. According to Art Stapleton of USA Today, Big Blue’s coaches will still be traveling to various campuses for pro days ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

I'm told #NYGiants have yet to alter any of their pre-draft travel plans with regard to Pro Day and campus visits due to coronavirus concerns. OC Jason Garrett + senior offensive assistant Derek Dooley are at Oklahoma today, per sources, and OLB coach Bret Bielema at Wisconsin. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 11, 2020

The draft is less than 1.5 months away, and the Giants feel they can’t hold back on what needs to be done in order to prepare.

It may only be a matter of time before they make some changes though, whether that’s their choice, the league’s choice, or heck, even the government’s choice. President Donald Trump has already suspended travel from Europe to the U.S. Who’s to say he won’t alter the travel within this country, especially if this all becomes worse?

You have to imagine the NFL will at least take action. This is a big travel period with the many pro days that coaches must attend.

But if these events get canceled due to travel concerns, could that affect players’ draft stocks? Absolutely, pro days are sometimes where players’ stocks really rise, especially if they struggled at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Nonetheless, safety is the most important and significant factor here, and that must be taken into consideration more than anything.