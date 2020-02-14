Trae Young made New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett look silly with an early nutmeg in the NBA’s Rising Stars Game.

This probably isn’t the highlight New York Knicks fans wanted to see in the Rising Stars Game. Trae Young took RJ Barrett‘s lunch money less than a week removed from beating the Knicks in a double-overtime game.

Trae Young so cold. The frustrating thing about this for Barrett is the fact that he was playing pretty hard on defense during his first shift. He let down his guard for a split second and Young took advantage of it.

The Hawks point guard is on the hunt for lobs with Zion Williamson and Ja Morant as his preferred targets. There is no lack of star power in this year’s Rising Stars Game.

With all that said, this is what the Rising Stars Game is all about. The highlights are the most important part of the game and the Knicks rookie is sure to have a few of his own by the end of it all.

Barrett, 19, is playing for the World squad alongside the likes of Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Rui Hachimuri, but the young kid from Toronto stole the show in the first half. He leads the game with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting to go along with two rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

The Knicks have no other representatives during All-Star weekend. Mitchell Robinson is a notable snub from the Rising Stars Game and if not for the World vs. USA format, he would probably be there.