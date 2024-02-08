Exciting new Knicks wing OG Anunoby will miss at least three weeks following elbow surgery. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted the procedure was to remove a “loose bone fragment.”

Anunoby had missed the Knicks’ previous five games with what was described as “elbow inflammation” amid a hot start in New York. He’s averaged 15.6 points on over 51% shooting since arriving from Toronto in the RJ Barrett trade. Not exactly great news with Julius Randle also recovering from a dislocated shoulder!

This is, thankfully, considered a minor procedure. Having the operation now lets him come back fresh and healthy in March and locked in for a playoff run. The Knicks have also gone 4-1 in his absence. Such is Jalen Brunson’s leadership.

But better yet, the Knicks’ bench is restocked after a busy trade deadline. Two-way threat Alec Burks is back in New York after a short stint in Detroit and he brought Bojan Bogdanovic with him. The Croatian veteran is averaging 20.2 points per game this year and can be a deadly shooter.

Now, consider the Knicks once Anunoby and Randle are healthy. They’ll slot back into the starting lineup while Burks and Bogdanovic lead the bench. Burks may even draw some starts at shooting guard for defensive purposes. And then add Mitchell Robinson coming back in April, plus a suddenly-great Isaiah Hartenstein.

Sounds like a New York Knicks squad that could make quite a bit of noise in the playoffs, doesn’t it? It’s almost enough to make you forget team president Leon Rose’s refusal to meet with media!

Knicks fans miss OG Anunoby and what he brings to the team, from great D to clutch threes to explosive dunks. Waiting a little bit longer for him to heal will make his return all the more worth it.