We all love Jalen Brunson and all he’s done for the Knicks. What’s strange is we might love his friendship with Josh Hart even more.

The two’s friendship has been well-chronicled since Hart was traded to New York last season. Brunson’s reaction to the trade let everyone know something special was brewing. Remember, both players won a national title at Villanova in 2016, and Brunson added another for himself two years later.

Thanks to a new Instagram page and a cryptic tweet from Brunson, it appears they’ve taken their friendship to the next level and started a podcast together. Per the IG page, it will be called the “Roommates Show.”

Got something cooking up for yall pretty soon — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 4, 2024

Anyone who’s followed the Knicks since Josh Hart donned the blue and orange knows straight comedy is about to happen. We all see Jalen Brunson as the cool, calm, collected leader in New York. Everything flows through him like the ice water in his veins.

Hart, on the other hand, is a swingman and pest. His job on the court, whether he’s chasing a rebound or playing lockdown defense, is to frustrate the other team. He has the energy of an annoying sibling trying and succeeding at punching above their weight.

And sure enough, Hart carries that mischievous, tee-hee persona with him off the court. No matter what, he’s always making Brunson shake his head.

😂 Josh Hart tries to sneak pizza, gets caught with mouth full, gets called out by Jalen Brunson—and by his Villanova coach Jay Wright (via John Fanta) 😂 pic.twitter.com/cLeg1sYM8x — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 3, 2023

The possibilities are endless with this podcast. Does Julius Randle come on and just start roasting one guy or the other? Maybe Ryan Arcidiacono pops in to remind us all that he exists. And how about the famous goat antics of Donte DiVincenzo?

The chemistry between the two is such that this can only work out for them. Hart has prior podcasting experience too.

Check back Thursday for a full review!