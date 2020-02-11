Grungy Gentleman
(Photo via Grungy Gentleman)

New York Fashion Week is a major event every year and the menswear brand Grungy Gentleman made its mark this year.

The sports world has always influenced fashion. Ask anyone who buys a pair of Jordans if the sneakers are actually for playing basketball or are they more of a fashion statement?

Last week New York Fashion Week took over NYC, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, the New York-born menswear brand Grungy Gentleman packed M1-5 Lounge in Tribeca for an epic runway show for its new collection.

Leading off the show was New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams.

Grungy Gentleman uses a distinct six strip pattern on much of their designs. My personal favorites are the Yankees and Knicks hats…I need these IMMEDIATELY!!

 

Grungy Gentleman is here to stay and has become a fabric of the NY sports community, excuse the pun. They recently partnered with Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and New York athletes Robinson Cano and Kevin Knox.

