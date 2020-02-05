The New York Knicks will reportedly move Marcus Morris and are still interested in guard D’Angelo Russell as Thursday’s deadline approaches.

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, as its arrival is this Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET. By then, players around the league will find themselves on new ballclubs. This reportedly will include New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris, who just inked a one-year deal this past offseason.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, Morris will be moved. Popper also reports that the Knicks are still interested in Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell, who Golden State acquired last offseason as part of a sign-and-trade package.

A few Knicks items about 24 hours from deadline – hearing Morris will be moved and that they are still in on D'Angelo Russell. And…two weeks after being announced as rebranding arm of Knicks, Steve Stoute is a prominent voice in all of this, including finding new front office. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) February 5, 2020

Thus far in his inaugural campaign with the Knicks, Morris is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists through 43 games (all starts). He’s additionally shooting 44.2% from the field and 43.9% from downtown.

If D-Lo ends up a Knick by Thursday afternoon, he’d be entering an already-familiar area. The fifth-year player spent two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets from 2017-19 before heading out to Oakland.

Thus far on the year, Russell is averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists on 43.3% shooting through 32 games.

It’s unclear who (or what) exactly the Knicks will end up trading for Russell if they do acquire him. According to Brandon Robinson of Basketball Society Online, the Knicks had an offer out for D-Lo this week in which they would’ve dealt Bobby Portis, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, and Allonzo Trier. New York was to also give up a second-round pick.

Nonetheless, that alleged offer didn’t interest Golden State.

New York Knicks have an offer for D'Angelo Russell. That deal would include Bobby Portis, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Allonzo Trier and a 2nd round pick. Warriors aren’t interested, I’m told. GSW want Mitchell Robinson & Knicks unprotected 1st rounder added to offer. (1/2) — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 3, 2020