SAN ANTONIO,TX - OCTOBER 23: Marcus Morris #13 of the New York Knicks jokes with DeMarre Carroll #77 of the San Antonio Spurs before the start of their game at AT&T Center on October 23 , 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks will reportedly move Marcus Morris and are still interested in guard D’Angelo Russell as Thursday’s deadline approaches.

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, as its arrival is this Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET. By then, players around the league will find themselves on new ballclubs. This reportedly will include New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris, who just inked a one-year deal this past offseason.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, Morris will be moved. Popper also reports that the Knicks are still interested in Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell, who Golden State acquired last offseason as part of a sign-and-trade package.

Thus far in his inaugural campaign with the Knicks, Morris is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists through 43 games (all starts). He’s additionally shooting 44.2% from the field and 43.9% from downtown.

If D-Lo ends up a Knick by Thursday afternoon, he’d be entering an already-familiar area. The fifth-year player spent two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets from 2017-19 before heading out to Oakland.

Thus far on the year, Russell is averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists on 43.3% shooting through 32 games.

It’s unclear who (or what) exactly the Knicks will end up trading for Russell if they do acquire him. According to Brandon Robinson of Basketball Society Online, the Knicks had an offer out for D-Lo this week in which they would’ve dealt Bobby Portis, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, and Allonzo Trier. New York was to also give up a second-round pick.

Nonetheless, that alleged offer didn’t interest Golden State.

