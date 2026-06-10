BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500: Claim $1,500 Before Spurs-Knicks Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New users can register with BetMGM NBA Finals promo code ESNY1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet on Knicks-Spurs. Use promo code ESNY150 to secure a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to get in on the action.

The New York Knicks hold a 2-1 advantage over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. However, the road team has won all three games in the series so far. BetMGM Sportsbook will raise the bar for first-time players this week and throughout the NBA Finals.

BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500

BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500 or ESNY150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On June 10, 2026

New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can take advantage of a unique “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To unlock this offer, simply register using the BetMGM bonus code ESNY150, deposit funds, and place a $10 wager on the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game. If your qualifying bet wins, BetMGM will credit your account with an additional $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash payout.

For new customers residing in all other legal U.S. sports betting states, BetMGM provides a massive $1,500 first-bet offer using bonus code ESNY1500. This promotion allows you to place your initial wager on the San Antonio Spurs or New York Knicks with added peace of mind. If your first bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. This gives bettors a fantastic second-chance opportunity to stay in the action during the NBA Postseason.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 Odds, Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) Moneyline +105 -125 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

The New York Knicks enter this Finals matchup riding strong momentum, going 4-1 over their last five games and an impressive 8-2 against the spread over their last 10. Bettors should note that the over has hit in four of the New York Knicks’ last five games when playing as a favorite. Offensively, the New York Knicks are averaging 107.0 points per game in this series while capitalizing on 19.33 second-chance points per contest.

On the other side of the court, the San Antonio Spurs have thrived in the spoiler role. The San Antonio Spurs are 6-2 straight up and 6-2 against the spread as an underdog over their last eight games, showcasing their comfort when the odds are stacked against them. The San Antonio Spurs are also 16-9 against the spread over their last 25 games overall. Through three games in the Finals, the San Antonio Spurs’ offense is posting 104.7 points per game. Both teams are shooting exactly 43% from the field in the series, setting the stage for a tightly contested battle.

Getting Started With BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of tip-off is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to activate your BetMGM promotion for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup:

Create an Account: Navigate to the BetMGM desktop site to begin registration. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information such as your name, date of birth, email address, phone number, and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the correct bonus code for your location to lock in your specific offer: Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter promo code ESNY150 to activate the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus offer. Users in all other legal U.S. sports betting states should enter promo code ESNY1500 to activate the $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier section. Deposit at least $10 into your new BetMGM account using one of the available secure banking methods (such as online banking, PayPal, or major credit/debit cards). Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your first real-money wager on the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game.

If you are using the ESNY150 promo code, your $10 qualifying wager will trigger a $150 bonus if the bet wins. If you are using the ESNY1500 promo code, your first bet is covered up to $1,500; if that initial wager loses, BetMGM will refund your stake entirely in bonus bets.