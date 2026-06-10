DraftKings NBA Finals Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Activate an exclusive welcome offer using the latest DraftKings promo code and secure $200 in bonuses immediately after placing a $5 bet on Knicks vs. Spurs. Click here to activate this offer (or click below) to get it without a code.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Game 4, simply sign up and place a $5 bet on either team to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. New DraftKings users can seamlessly take advantage of this guaranteed welcome offer to build their bankroll on the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, MLB or any other sport.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly

Before placing your wager on the San Antonio Spurs or the New York Knicks, review the specifics of this exclusive DraftKings welcome offer below.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 10, 2026

New DraftKings customers have a prime opportunity to build their bankroll ahead of the next showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. By placing a qualifying $5 cash wager on odds of -500 or longer, you will secure $200 in bonus bets. The biggest advantage of this exclusive welcome offer is its guaranteed payout. You receive the bonus no matter what happens on the court.

Once your first wager is placed, the $200 reward is paid out in the form of eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to spread their action across multiple markets. Beyond the NBA Finals, you can also use these bonus bets to wager on ongoing action across the NHL playoffs or regular-season MLB matchups. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets are valid for only up to a week, expiring 7 days after issuance, so it is important to utilize your eight $25 bets within the designated timeframe.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2.5 (-118) -2.5 (-102) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Points Over 216.5 (-108) Under 216.5 (-112)

Bettors closely evaluating the spread will note that the San Antonio Spurs have been highly profitable in these situations recently, boasting a 6-2 record against the spread as an underdog over their last eight games. The New York Knicks, meanwhile, have relied on a dominant overall output to string together a 4-1 outright record over their last five contests.

Through the first three games of the NBA Finals, New York holds a slight offensive edge, averaging 107.0 points per game compared to San Antonio’s 104.7 points per contest, but each game has come down to the wire.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process for new users. To claim your bonus for the San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks matchup, simply follow these steps: