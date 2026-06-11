Kalshi Promo Code ELITE: Get $10 Bonus for Sports, Politics, Any Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Predict outcomes in sports, politics, culture, and more after using the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Sign up with this welcome offer and start making trades to redeem a bonus.

Make your first $10 in trades after applying the Kalshi promo code ELITE. This will release a $10 bonus, which you can use for buying contracts.

Prediction markets have been a hot topic over the last few months. Kalshi is one of the leaders in the industry, having 100s of markets for multiple categories. It’s no surprise that sports fans generate a large volume. Below, we explain how you can make trades on specific games and future results.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades.

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE for June 2026

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Date Last Verified On June 11, 2026 Information Provided By ESNY

The Kalshi market for the winner of the NBA Finals is currently trending as the Knicks completed an unbelievable comeback to win Game 4 in New York, and now lead the series 3-1. After moving to the brink of the championship, Kalshi lists the New York Knicks as the favorite to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy, with a 80% chance of winning the title, meaning you can buy (Yes) contracts for $0.80 cents each. If the Knicks win the Finals, you’ll receive a $1 payout for each contract you own.

Keep in mind that users are able to make trades before the championship is decided. New York entered the series as an underdog, trading at less than 40% implied market probability to win the NBA championship. Traders who backed the Knicks during that window can act now to sell some of their contracts and secure a profit before Game 5 of The Finals tips off.

Grab $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Begin buying and selling contracts on this prediction market after taking these easy steps to create an account:

Follow the links on this page to apply the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Provide the basic account info to verify your identity, including the last four digits of your SSN. Use a debit card, PayPal, Google Pay, or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $10 in trades to release the $10 bonus.

Trending Markets on June 11th

Go through multiple categories on Kalshi. In addition to sports, it has politics, culture, economics, climate, mentions, companies, and crypto. These are some of the current trending topics:

NBA Finals Game 5: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs (NBA)

Mexico vs South Africa (World Cup)

2026 Men’s World Cup Winner

California Governor winner?

Peru Presidential election winner?

BTC 15 minutes: $62,687.68 target (Crypto)

Finals Series Winner: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs

If you don’t see what you’re looking for in the markets listed above, don’t worry, Kalshi may still have it. Try creating a search to find a certain topic. It even has a social page, so you can post your thoughts about predictions. And check the leaderboard to see which customers are doing the best each week.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code ELITE. New customers who make $10 in trades will redeem a $10 bonus.