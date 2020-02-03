The New York Knicks reportedly have a large offer on the table for Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching (Thursday, Feb. 6), teams are looking to upgrade their ballclubs for the future. This includes the New York Knicks, who are currently attempting to add Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell to the roster.

According to Brandon Robinson of Basketball Society Online, the Knicks actually have a significant offer on the table for the veteran. Golden State doesn’t seem to be giving in to the potential deal though.

New York Knicks have an offer for D'Angelo Russell. That deal would include Bobby Portis, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Allonzo Trier and a 2nd round pick. Warriors aren’t interested, I’m told. GSW want Mitchell Robinson & Knicks unprotected 1st rounder added to offer. (1/2) — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 3, 2020

This trade would possibly upset fans, being that the Knicks would be giving up a future draft pick despite the fact that they’re a rebuilding squad. Nonetheless, if the front office feels it’s necessary to do that for a player like Russell, then that’s what they may end up doing.

Regardless of the fact that they’d lose draft selections, Russell would definitely add some firepower to this roster. Last year, the veteran guard reached his first All-Star Game in his fourth season. He’s additionally familiar with the area, having spent a pair of seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets shipped Russell to the Warriors this past summer as part of a sign-and-trade deal for superstar Kevin Durant. Thus far in his inaugural season in Oakland, he’s averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists on 43.3% shooting from the field and 38.3% from behind the arc.

He’s started all 32 games he’s played in and has had to step up amid the long-term hand injury to superstar point guard Steph Curry.