OG Promo Code ELITE: Get $100 Sign Up Bonus (June 2026)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Take advantage of OG promo code ELITE ahead of a busy week that features the NBA Finals, World Cup, and NHL Stanley Cup Finals. New players who redeem this offer can secure a $100 bonus to use on the San Antonio Spurs vs. the New York Knicks, World Cup games, daily MLB matchups, and more. Click here to start the registration process.

The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 in the NBA Finals as the series shifted to New York for Games 3 and 4 this week. The OG promo will provide first-time traders with up to $100 in bonuses for Game 5 on Saturday night. Read on for all the details of this welcome offer from OG.

Click here and apply OG promo code ELITE to unlock up to $100 in total bonuses for Spurs-Knicks or any other action this week.

How to Claim OG Promo Code ELITE

Setting up a new account on OG is a quick and hassle-free process. Follow the step-by-step process detailed below to claim the OG welcome bonus:

Click here to claim the OG promo code ELITE. This will automatically redirect players to the registration landing page.

Make sure to input promo code ELITE to activate this offer.

to activate this offer. Provide the necessary information to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or any other preferred OG payment method.

OG Promo Code ELITE Delivers $100 in Bonuses

This is a straightforward offer that will set up each new player with $100 in bonuses. From there, start making trades on everything from the NBA and MLB to the NHL and tennis. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan.

Think of this promo as an opportunity to test out the OG app. New players can score up to $100 in bonuses to make trades throughout the week. The user-friendly app will help first-time players hit the ground running.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game 6 Preview

The Knicks completed one of the most improbable comebacks in NBA history to secure a dramatic Game 4 victory at MSG, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Spurs will now look to pick themselves up off the canvas and win Game 5 at home on Saturday night to keep the series alive and send it back to New York for a Game 6 matchup.

Basketball fans can secure the OG promo code before Game 5 of The Finals tips off on Saturday night.