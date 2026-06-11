Knicks overpaying OG Anunoby was a genius move

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When basketball historians look back on the New York Knicks and their incredible rebirth this decade, they’d be wise to pay special attention to OG Anunoby. Not just because he’s the reason the team is a win away from an NBA championship, though 33 points and seven threes in Game 4’s historical comeback help.

Rather, OG Anunoby deserves some extra attention just because of the risk the Knicks took not only in trading for him in 2023, but giving him a max contract that following summer. Five years, $212 million is a lot for an injury-prone wing who’s never averaged 20 points a game, and probably never will. No, Anunoby was re-signed for his tough on-ball D and knack for shooting threes.

Now, consider that while the Knicks went 14-2 in January 2024, Anunoby’s first month with the team, the next six weeks weren’t so kind. Anunoby had elbow surgery at the end of the month, and the Knicks struggled. Going 6-10 from February and into mid-March proved it. OG Anunoby was practically invaluable.

And it’s not like Anunoby came cheap either. The Knicks traded two popular youngsters for him: RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Barrett, a former lottery pick, was developing into an athletic two-way wing despite overall streaky play. Quickley, on the other hand, was a popular shooter and already a reigning Sixth Man of the Year finalist.

Both traded for Anunoby who, for all his talent, was still seen as risky. Injuries have been a problem for him throughout his career. He’s only played more than 70 games in a regular season once. The first year of the max deal in 2024-25. How the Knicks struggled without him in February and March 2024 is just the tip of the iceberg too. Anunoby strained a hamstring in Game 2 of the East Semis that postseason and New York struggled to keep up with the speedy Pacers.

Mind you, this doesn’t negate his teammates’ accomplishments. Jalen Brunson achieved superstar status in New York and is easily the biggest free agent signing in team history. Trading the popular Julius Randle and Donti DiVincenzo for Karl-Anthony Towns gave the Knicks both range and size. Trading draft capital for Mikal Bridges and shoring up the “‘Nova Knicks” is a tremendous payoff of risk vs. reward. Bridges is only averaging 13.4 points in the playoffs, but has been incredibly efficient in shooting 56.2% from the field.

But take OG Anunoby out of the equation, and who takes his place in the lineup while performing at the same level? Deuce McBride? Landry Shamet? Definitely not Jordan Clarkson!

Anunoby earned $42.5 million this season, making him the second-highest paid player on the team. Sandwiched right in between KAT ($57 million) and Brunson ($37.7 million). A defensive wing earning less than his team’s star center, but more than the star point guard. For a wing? Some may even call that controversial.

Except, results don’t lie. The Knicks needed OG Anunoby that badly and were more than happy to overpay him. Now, the Knicks are a win away from a title with Anunoby as a strong Finals MVP candidate.

That’s money both well and smartly spent.