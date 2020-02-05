Newly-hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge finally fills out his new coaching staff ahead of the 2020 campaign.

In January, the New York Giants made a head-coaching decision after firing Pat Shurmur the month prior. Big Blue ultimately went with Joe Judge, who previously served as the special teams coordinator for the New England Patriots. Judge is a rookie head coach who will look to bring this struggling organization back to its winning ways.

After his hire, Judge’s next step was to fill out a brand new coaching staff. And on Wednesday, the 38-year-old finally completed that task, with his staff including two former NFL head coaches in Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens.

#NYGiants coaching staff, 2020 HC Joe Judge

Offense

OC Jason Garrett

QB Jerry Schuplinski

RB Burton Burns

WR Tyke Tolbert

OL Marc Colombo

A-OL Ben Wilkerson

TE Freddie Kitchens

Senior Assistant Derek Dooley

Offensive Assistant Stephen Brown

Quality control Bobby Blick — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 5, 2020

Defense

DC/AHC Patrick Graham

DL Sean Spencer

OLB/Senior Assistant Bret Bielema

ILB Kevin Sherrer

DB Jerome Henderson

A-DB Anthony Blevins

Defensive assistant Jody Wright

Quality Control Mike Treier STC Thomas McGaughey

A-STC Tom Quinn — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 5, 2020

Garrett’s tenure with the Dallas Cowboys ended after the 2019 campaign. Kitchens’ tenure as the Cleveland Browns coach also concluded after this past season. He spent just one year in that role.

Judge, of course, selected Patrick Graham to be the defensive boss in January. Graham worked in that spot while with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey is one of the coaches that Judge retained from Shurmur’s staff. McGaughey initially received the job after New York hired Shurmur in 2018. Over the last two seasons, the special teams group has produced a Pro Bowl kicker (Aldrick Rosas, 2018) and a punter who was a Pro Bowl alternate (Riley Dixon, 2019).

Judge is entering an organization that’s won just 12 games combined in the last trio of seasons. During Shurmur’s final campaign in 2019, the team conjured up just four wins and finished third in the NFC East.