Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the New York Giants have fired head coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons at the helm.

Shurmur, 54, finished with a 9-23 record in his pair of Giants seasons. His team recently wrapped up a 4-12 campaign with a 34-17 home loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Over his two seasons, Shurmur’s Giants squads were 3-9 against NFC East competition.

Shurmur’s nine wins as the team’s head coach are the least tallied by a full-time head coach since Bill Arnsparger won seven games over two-plus seasons (1974-76). Under Shurmur, the Giants continued a troubling trend of poor performances. The 2019 season was their fourth posting of at least 10 losses over the past five years.

Big Blue hired Shurmur after its extremely disappointing 3-13 campaign in 2017. He was supposed to lead the organization in a better direction. Needless to say, five wins and four wins in 2018 and 2019, respectively, wasn’t a huge step up. It’s a results business, and Shurmur didn’t produce well enough to be retained past this year.

Though billed as an offensive guru upon his hiring in January of 2018, Shurmur’s unit didn’t gain the desired results. The Giants finished 23rd in the NFL in total offense this season (338.5 yards-per-game). Last season, they were 17th in that category (356.1 yards-per-game).

There’s no word on whether any of Shurmur’s staff will stay in the wake of his departure.