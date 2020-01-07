The New York Giants are reportedly going to hire Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge to be their new head coach.

It’s been eight days since the New York Giants parted ways with Pat Shurmur and Big Blue has already found a new head coach.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, New York is set to hire New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge. This comes after they missed out on Mike McCarthy and Matt Rhule. The former will coach the Dallas Cowboys while the latter recently came to an agreement with the Carolina Panthers.

Judge had been with the Patriots from 2012 until this past season. He worked as a special teams assistant from 2012-14. Judge then became the special teams coordinator and worked in that role from 2015-19. He added “wide receivers coach” to his resume in his final year in Foxboro. He’s never head coached at any level.

The 38-year-old won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots along with two BCS National Championships with the University of Alabama. Judge was a special teams assistant for the Crimson Tide from 2009-11.

New York interviewed Judge on Monday and was supposed to meet with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Wednesday. Obviously, the latter meeting won’t happen.

It wasn’t exactly the No. 1 coaching choice for any of the team’s fans. Nonetheless, Judge will look to take an organization to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

It’s unclear when exactly the Giants will select the remainder of the coaching staff. Regardless of who they bring on, they’ll need to hire an offensive coordinator who can assist in the development of second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.