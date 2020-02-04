New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones works out with some of his receivers at his alma mater ahead of the 2020 season.

Two days after the Super Bowl and Daniel Jones is already preparing for next year? Now that’s a professional quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants quarterback — who’s entering his second season — is working out at his alma mater, Duke. Jones brought some of his receivers with him.

It’s actually a tradition, being that now-retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning would do the same thing with his wideouts.

Two days after the Super Bowl, second-year Giants QB Daniel Jones has some of his receivers down at his alma mater Duke for some workouts. Impressive. The tradition continues. Eli Manning used to bring his receivers to Duke every year for some work. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 4, 2020

Darius Slayton posts on instagram he’s at Duke, Sterling Shepard as well, working out & throwing with Daniel Jones. Good to see Jones getting work in with his receivers. Eli Manning used to hold passing camps at Duke, Sam Bradford at Oklahoma, etc. QB/WR rite of passage. #Giants — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) February 4, 2020

Jones was just in Miami for the Super Bowl festivities last week. The 22-year-old didn’t attend the big game though, a matchup in which the Chiefs ousted the 49ers 31-20.

While in South Beach, Jones actually participated in an American Cornhole League challenge against New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. Jones lost the match to the crosstown rival’s veteran passer.

During his inaugural campaign in the pros, the former Blue Devil racked up 3,027 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 picks through 13 games (12 starts). He additionally combined for 279 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. The first-year pro ended up with a 3-9 record as a starter.

It was New York’s third consecutive losing season, having finished with a 4-12 mark.

In 2020, the hopeful franchise quarterback will be playing under a new offensive system. Head coach Joe Judge — whom the team hired in January — selected Jason Garrett to be his offensive coordinator. Garrett previously served as the head coach of the Cowboys from the middle of the 2010 season until the conclusion of last year’s campaign.