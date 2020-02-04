EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones works out with some of his receivers at his alma mater ahead of the 2020 season.

Two days after the Super Bowl and Daniel Jones is already preparing for next year? Now that’s a professional quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants quarterback — who’s entering his second season — is working out at his alma mater, Duke. Jones brought some of his receivers with him.

It’s actually a tradition, being that now-retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning would do the same thing with his wideouts.

Jones was just in Miami for the Super Bowl festivities last week. The 22-year-old didn’t attend the big game though, a matchup in which the Chiefs ousted the 49ers 31-20.

While in South Beach, Jones actually participated in an American Cornhole League challenge against New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. Jones lost the match to the crosstown rival’s veteran passer.

During his inaugural campaign in the pros, the former Blue Devil racked up 3,027 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 picks through 13 games (12 starts). He additionally combined for 279 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. The first-year pro ended up with a 3-9 record as a starter.

It was New York’s third consecutive losing season, having finished with a 4-12 mark.

In 2020, the hopeful franchise quarterback will be playing under a new offensive system. Head coach Joe Judge — whom the team hired in January — selected Jason Garrett to be his offensive coordinator. Garrett previously served as the head coach of the Cowboys from the middle of the 2010 season until the conclusion of last year’s campaign.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU