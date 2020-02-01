ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 29: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets throws a pass before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York.
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold defeats New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in an American Cornhole League challenge.

This past week, Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones challenged each other to something that actually doesn’t involve football. The two New York quarterbacks were to face each other in an American Cornhole League challenge on Friday night. The taped event will air on ESPN2 prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Darnold and the New York Jets previously defeated Jones and the New York Giants 34-27 back in November. And on Friday night, the Southern California product ousted the Duke product once again.

The event took place at the Broward Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. Darnold came away with the victory alongside professional cornhole player Matthew Sorrells.

Darnold and Jones recorded videos promoting the event this past week.

Darnold and the Jets finished 7-9 and in third place in the AFC East division in 2019. Despite not seeing the postseason for the ninth consecutive year, the team improved from the previous campaign. In 2018, Gang Green finished 4-12 and in last place in the division.

Jones and Big Blue, on the other hand, ended up 4-12 and in third place in the NFC East. In his first season in the pros, Jones totaled 3,027 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 picks. Four of those touchdowns and 308 of those yards came in the Week 10 loss to the Jets.

During that specific game, Darnold finished with 230 yards and one touchdown through the air along with 25 yards and one score on the ground.

