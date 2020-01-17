The New York Giants have reportedly hired former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to be their new offensive coordinator.

The mission to fill a new coaching staff keeps progressing for the New York Giants, as Big Blue has reportedly filled one of the more important positions.

According to Ed Werder of ESPN, the Giants have decided to hire Jason Garrett to be their new offensive coordinator. Garrett, of course, had his 9.5-year head-coaching tenure with the Cowboys end after this past season.

Former #Cowboys HC Jason Garrett has agreed to become the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants and first-year head coach Joe Judge, per source: — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 18, 2020

Garrett resided in an offensive coordinator role with the Cowboys from 2007 until Wade Phillips’ firing in 2010, which led the way for him to become the interim head coach and then eventually the full-time head coach.

As an offensive coordinator, Garrett contributed greatly to the development of a young Tony Romo, who’s first year as an every-game starter was in 2007. While serving as an offensive-minded head coach, he played a role in the development of Dak Prescott. The four-year quarterback has made the Pro Bowl twice and was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

In Garrett’s final year with the Cowboys (2019), the Dallas offense finished atop the league with 431.5 total yards per game and sixth with 27.1 points per game. They additionally ranked second in the league with 296.9 passing yards per game.

Due to Garrett’s experience in improving quarterbacks, this could work out great for the Giants. Big Blue has a quarterback that very much needs to develop in Daniel Jones, who’s entering year No. 2 after a very promising rookie campaign.