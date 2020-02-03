Now-retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning officially receives this year’s edition of the Athletes In Action/Bart Starr Award.

Eli Manning is still receiving prestigious awards despite having retired from the NFL. His latest comes for his leadership, which has been nothing short of valuable and meaningful throughout his career.

On Saturday in Hollywood, Florida, the longtime New York Giants quarterback — who officially called it quits on Friday, Jan. 24 — received the Athletes In Action/Bart Starr Award. The accolade is given to the NFL player who “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.”

In January, it was announced that Manning would receive this year’s edition of the prestigious honor.

Speaking to reporters, Eli said that winning the award is “a great way to go out,” per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Starr — the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback who was the MVP of Super Bowls 1 and 2 — passed away last May at the age of 85. His wife Cherry called Eli back in January to tell him he’d be this year’s recipient.

“My dad often talked about what a great man Bart Starr was,” Eli said. “He set the example of how you are supposed to act, how you are supposed to behave on the field and off the field. It’s a tremendous honor to win the award, but also to be the first recipient after his passing.”

Manning retires arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the Giants franchise. A two-time Super Bowl MVP and a four-time Pro Bowler, Eli is seventh all-time in both passing yards and touchdowns.

When it comes to his potential Hall of Fame induction, the longtime quarterback won’t be eligible until 2025.