New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning wins the 2020 Bart Starr Award, an accolade he’ll be granted on the weekend of the Super Bowl.

Every year, one NFL player experiences the great honor of receiving the Bart Starr Award. This accolade is given to the individual who “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.” The award, of course, pays tribute to the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Recent winners include Aaron Rodgers, Benjamin Watson, Calais Campbell, and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning in 2015. Now, you can add the latter’s brother to the list.

This year, the award will be presented to New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. The 16-year veteran will receive the award at the Super Bowl Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Starr, unfortunately, passed away in May of 2019. Thus, his wife Cherry called Manning to make him aware of his prestigious accomplishment.

“Wow, that is unbelievable,” Manning told Cherry when he found out the news. “Thank you, thank you so much. That is a wonderful honor.”

“It really is an honor to win this award,” he added. “I know Peyton’s won it, and I know so many other great NFL players have won it. It’s something I will cherish forever. And I’m greatly honored just to be associated with Bart Starr and what he stands for.”

Manning was voted on by his peers in the league.

When it comes to off-field work, Eli is responsible for the establishment of the “Eli Manning Children’s Clinic” located at the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson, Mississippi.

He also involves himself in a number of other charities. This includes Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Tackle Kids Cancer Initiative, American Red Cross, Scholastic’s Classroom Care Program, March of Dimes, Hackensack University Medical Center, New York March for Babies, the PeyBack Foundation, and Children’s of Mississippi Capital Campaign.