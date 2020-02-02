Kyrie Irving tells fans he’ll be fine after the Brooklyn Nets point guard suffered a right knee sprain in Saturday night’s defeat.

On Saturday night, Kyrie Irving suffered yet another setback in what’s been an injury-plagued season. The All-Star point guard departed the Brooklyn Nets‘ 113-107 loss to the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter. Irving’s knee was caught underneath the body of Wizards guard Bradley Beal, causing a sprain.

Irving will miss at least one week due to the injury, which means at least a trio of matchups.

With fans holding their breath, Irving took to his Instagram stories to insist that he’ll be fine.

Kyrie Irving speaks out after a scary fall Saturday vs. Wizards. Irving was diagnosed with a right knee sprained and will be re-evaluated in one week. pic.twitter.com/B0VjCpz5BJ — Christopher Lavinio (@ChrisLavinio) February 2, 2020

Kyrie put up 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes prior to his exit. It was the team’s 27th defeat of the year, as Brooklyn is now 21-27 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets’ leading scorer was guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who finished with 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists through 31 minutes on the floor.

Irving has played in just 20 games this year. A lingering shoulder injury — which he suffered in a Nov. 14 loss to the Denver Nuggets — caused him to miss 26 consecutive matchups. He’s currently averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 47.8% shooting from the field and 39.4% from three.

Despite sitting in playoff contention, the Nets are just four games ahead of the ninth-seeded Chicago Bulls. They’ll attempt to do their part to widen that gap when they take on the Phoenix Suns at the Barclays Center on Monday night. Tip off will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET.