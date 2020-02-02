Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is hurt, yet again, and will miss at least one week with a ligament sprain in his knee.

On Saturday night in Washington D.C., the Brooklyn Nets collapsed after superstar guard Kyrie Irving left the game with an apparent injury.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, after undergoing an MRI on Sunday, it was revealed Irving had sprained his medial ligament in his right knee. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Irving left to the locker room after battling for the ball with Wizards guard Bradley Beal. Irving’s knee twisted as he landed and had trouble getting to his feet. The injury definitely looked worse than what the MRI revealed.

Before leaving the game, Irving had registered eleven points, four assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes. Irving is going to miss the Nets’ next three games against the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Toronto Raptors, respectively.

Irving has already missed 26 games this season with a right shoulder injury. Many thought Irving would need to undergo surgery, and that is something he himself even mentioned. Luckily, he elected to get a cortisone shot, and he appears to be fine in that regard for the time being. Irving may, however, have surgery during the offseason, if he so chooses.

Irving’s knee injury came at a disappointing time: he had just led the Nets to a 133-118 win at home against the Chicago Bulls. He dropped a jaw-dropping 54 points while shooting a remarkable 82.6%. That marked the third time in NBA history that a player scored 50-plus points while shooting over 80 percent. Only Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan have done it previously.

In 20 games this season, Irving is averaging 27.4 PPG, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. He is shooting 47.8% from the field, 39.4% from the three-point line, and 92.2% from the free-throw line.

Fans, as well as Irving’s teammates, are going to hope he misses no more than a minimum of one week.