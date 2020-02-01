Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving suffers a knee sprain in Saturday night’s loss to the Washington Wizards.

This season has been a rough one for Kyrie Irving, to say the least. In the All-Star point guard’s inaugural campaign with the Brooklyn Nets, he’s suffered numerous setbacks which have caused him to miss a multitude of games (28, to be exact).

And now, there’s a possibility he could miss more.

Irving exited in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday night when his leg was caught underneath Bradley Beal’s body. According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, Irving suffered a right knee sprain.

Kyrie Irving went back to the locker room after getting his leg caught underneath Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/6KpqXhfskJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2020

Kyrie Irving will not return to the Nets game against the Wizards tonight after sustaining a right knee sprain, the team says. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 2, 2020

It’s unclear what the extent of Irving’s injury will be. Earlier this year, he missed 26 games with a shoulder injury in which he ended up receiving a cortisone shot. Kyrie suffered that setback during a Nov. 14 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

With Kevin Durant likely sitting out this entire year due to a ruptured Achilles, injuries have essentially been the story of the season for Brooklyn. The month of February is officially underway and the Nets are currently 21-27, sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

During Saturday’s 113-107 defeat in D.C., Brooklyn received a great deal of production from guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who put up 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists through 31 minutes. Prior to his exit, Irving recorded 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes.

Beal finished as the game’s leading scorer, dropping 34 points in 36 minutes. He additionally totaled six boards and two assists.