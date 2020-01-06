Recently-fired New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur reportedly doesn’t want to take a year off from coaching in 2020.

Last Monday, the New York Giants took the initiative that many fans were hoping they would take after another disappointing season. Big Blue ultimately parted ways with head coach Pat Shurmur, who won just nine games in two years. Simply speaking, it was a move that needed to be made. In his pair of seasons, the organization didn’t progress from their putrid three-win 2017 campaign.

Some coaches like to take a year off after they’re fired, which is exactly what newly-hired Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did in 2019. Nonetheless, Shurmur doesn’t want to go through with that same route.

According to a source close to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Shurmur wants to be part of a coaching staff in 2020. It’s unlikely he’ll be hired as a head coach anywhere. Throughout his career, he has an overall head-coaching record of 19-46 (29.2%). If there’s any position he’s succeeded in though, it’s offensive coordinator.

Shurmur was most recently in that spot for the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. During that campaign, the offense finished 11th in the league with 356.9 total yards-per-game and 10th with 23.9 points-per-game.

The Vikings finished 13-3 that year with Case Keenum as their starting quarterback for 14 games. Minnesota eventually lost in the NFC Championship Game to the Eagles.

Shurmur may not be hired by anyone until head-coaching searches are done. After that, there’s a chance he could join one of the league’s newly-constructed staffs.