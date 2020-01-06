The New York Giants division rival Dallas Cowboys will reportedly hire Mike McCarthy to fill their vacant head-coaching position.

On Monday, one head-coaching candidate for the New York Giants reportedly removed himself from the board. According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the division rival Dallas Cowboys have come to terms with Mike McCarthy. The former Packers coach will now lead their staff ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

McCarthy previously coached in Green Bay from 2006-18. The organization parted ways with him 12 games into his final season after the team started out 4-7-1. McCarthy then took this past year off but still possessed the desire to return to the sidelines.

The 56-year-old has an overall record of 125-77-2 with a postseason mark of 10-8. He and the Packers won Super Bowl 45 in February of 2011.

McCarthy was a decent candidate that caught the eye of many Giants fans, especially when you consider his experience developing a young quarterback. He began his head-coaching tenure with Green Bay in Aaron Rodgers’ second season and the rest is history. Needless to say, the veteran coach could’ve provided the right assistance for quarterback Daniel Jones.

So where do the Giants go from here?

Well, there are still numerous interviews to be had for the Big Blue job. New York will interview Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge on Monday followed by Baylor head coach Matt Rhule on Tuesday. Then, the Giants will meet with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Wednesday.

New York has also interviewed the likes of Eric Bieniemy, Kris Richard, and Don Martindale.