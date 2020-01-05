New York Giants head-coaching candidate Matt Rhule is reportedly showing “strong interest” in the organization’s vacant position.

The New York Giants are officially entering week No. 2 of their search for a new head coach. Monday will mark exactly one week since they decided to part ways with Pat Shurmur after he conjured up just nine wins in two years.

The majority of the organization’s potential candidates include current NFL coordinators along with former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. The lone college coach the Giants have shown interest in is Baylor University’s Matt Rhule.

The 44-year-old previously worked as an assistant offensive line coach for Big Blue and reportedly wants to return to East Rutherford.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Rhule has a “strong interest” in the team’s head-coaching job. It was previously reported that it was actually Rhule’s “dream job” to coach the Giants, who are coming off their third consecutive losing season.

With Rhule at the helm, Baylor finished 11-3 this year, having lost in the Sugar Bowl to the University of Georgia. It’s evident that he’s mightily improved the program since the beginning of his tenure. In his first season (2017), the team finished 1-11 and in ninth place in the Big 12 conference. The following year, the Bears finished 7-6 and defeated Vanderbilt University in the Texas Bowl.

Rhule will be interviewing with the Giants this week. A young, offensive-minded individual like himself could prove to be very beneficial for this team. Overall, he would play a huge role in developing quarterback Daniel Jones in his second season and beyond.