The New York Giants will continue their head-coaching search by interviewing Patriots staffers Joe Judge and Josh McDaniels this week.

The head-coaching search for the New York Giants keeps rolling. It seems as if they have their list of candidates and have continued onto the interview process with most of them. Nonetheless, one of the individuals they’ve yet to meet with that’s on their radar is New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge.

The anticipation of the meeting won’t last for much longer though. Big Blue will interview him on Monday to determine if he’s the right fit to lead this ballclub in 2020 and beyond. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Sunday evening.

#Patriots special teams coordinator and WRs coach Joe Judge is set to interview with the #Giants for their vacant head coaching job tomorrow, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2020

Judge has been with the Patriots organization since the 2012 season, working with their special teams group during each campaign. From 2012-14, he worked as a special teams assistant before receiving a promotion to be the coordinator in 2015. He’s been in that role ever since and added “wide receivers coach” to his resume this past year.

Judge isn’t the only Patriots staffer who’ll receive a head-coaching interview with the Giants. New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is additionally set to meet with the team on Wednesday. Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the Giants would be meeting with one Patriots staffer on Monday and one on Wednesday. This is due to the fact that they’re meeting with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule on Tuesday.

McDaniels hasn’t worked in a head-coaching role since he led the Denver Broncos staff from 2009-10. Denver parted ways with him after they went 3-9 to start the latter campaign.