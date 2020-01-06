New York Giants head-coaching candidate Matt Rhule is fond of general manager Dave Gettleman, according to an interview from 2017.

With Mike McCarthy taking the Dallas Cowboys job, Matt Rhule is the favorite to be the New York Giants‘ next head coach.

An interview from 2017 was uncovered where Rhule discusses his connection to Dave Gettleman. In the interview, Rhule had nothing but high praise for the Giants general manager.

Rhule called Gettleman “first-class” and a “football man.”

He and Gettleman worked together with the Giants in 2012. Rhule severed as an offensive line coach, while Gettleman was a senior pro personnel analyst.

After the season, Rhule left to become the head coach at Temple University. Meanwhile, Gettleman became the general manager for the Carolina Panthers.

A handful of reports have stated that the Giants represent Rhule’s “dream job.” The current Baylor Bears head coach grew up in New York City. He talks very highly of his one year on the Giants coaching staff.

Given the success he’s showing at the collegiate level connecting with young players, the fit with the Giants makes sense. The team is in the middle of a rebuild that features mostly young stars. Still, the Giants roster was older than league average.

Some speculate that several coaches may not be interested in coming to the Giants. They focus on Gettleman’s lack of success and his reputation to be difficult to work for. Simply speaking, not many head coaches want to be tied to a general manager whose career is hanging by a thread.

After hearing the interview from 2017, it appears Rhule has no problem working side-by-side with him. That alone makes the potential fit with the Giants strong.

Rhule plans to interview with the Giants on Tuesday.