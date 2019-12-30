The head coaching position for the New York Giants is reportedly Baylor University coach Matt Rhule’s “dream job.”

Black Monday has arrived, and as expected, the New York Giants need a new head coach. The organization took the initiative to fire Pat Shurmur on Monday morning. This comes after two years with the team, a timespan that included just nine wins. So who’ll be the next man up?

One of the names that’s floated around is Baylor University head coach Matt Rhule. The 44-year-old has been Baylor’s coach for the last three seasons and was an assistant offensive line coach for the Giants in 2012. Not only is he a name the Giants should consider, but according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Big Blue head coaching position is Rhule’s “dream job.”

Reached out to a league source about Baylor HC Matt Rhule. Strong belief the #Giants are his “dream job” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 30, 2019

Rhule is someone that has much experience in many aspects of coaching football. He’s coached positions such as linebacker, defensive line, special teams, offensive line, quarterback, and tight end. He’s additionally worked as an offensive coordinator.

In his first campaign with Baylor (2017), the team struggled mightily. They tallied just one victory and finished ninth in the Big 12 Conference. They improved the following year though, finishing 7-6 and defeating Vanderbilt University in the Texas Bowl.

This past season, Baylor made a huge jump as a program. The Bears finished the regular season 11-1 and lost in the Big 12 Championship. They will take on the University of Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, which will occur on New Year’s Day.

The Giants will (and should) start the search for a new head coach immediately. It’s unclear what the timeframe will be like as far as when they’ll actually hire someone though.