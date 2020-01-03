Episode 16 of the Wide Right Podcast will analyze the New York Giants’ Week 17 loss to the Eagles as well as discuss Pat Shurmur’s firing.

The conclusion of the 2019 regular season has arrived, as the New York Giants have now experienced three consecutive years with double-digit losses. It all ended with a 34-17 loss to the Eagles, which was Big Blue’s seventh straight defeat at the hands of Philly. It was a disappointing game, to say the least. And if you missed it, the 16th episode of the Wide Right Podcast is here to help out per usual.

On the latest edition of Elite Sports NY’s Giants podcast, we’ll dive into the statistics of the game and how the matchup’s overall storyline played out. This includes discussing the usual struggles of the Giants secondary along with Daniel Jones‘ third-quarter fumble which basically sealed the deal on an Eagles victory.

Additionally, we’ll be discussing the biggest Giants news of the week: the firing of Pat Shurmur. In two years, Shurmur conjured up just nine total wins. The team actually regressed, finishing 5-11 and 4-12 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Not to mention, Shurmur didn’t produce an up-tempo, effective offense at all in his pair of seasons.

Thus, the move to part ways with him needed to be made.

But what the Giants didn’t do is fire general manager Dave Gettleman. Co-owner John Mara made it clear that Gettleman would be sticking around for 2020. Unlike the Shurmur firing, it’s a move that many Giants fans disagree with.

You can listen to episode No. 16 of the Wide Right Podcast above. The episode can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Stitcher, and Megaphone.