The New York Giants will reportedly retain general manager Dave Gettleman after firing Pat Shurmur on Monday morning.

Pat Shurmur is out, but Dave Gettleman reportedly isn’t. According to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the New York Giants will retain its general manager for 2020. New York won just nine games over the last two seasons, which brought on speculation that he could be fired.

Nonetheless, Gettleman will be around for next season, at least for the beginning of it.

The Shurmur firing was something that many fans wanted and expected. It’s a results-driven business, and it’s tough to keep a job when the results in the last two years have led to just nine total victories.

Gettleman, on the other hand, was a tough decision. Many think he should’ve been fired, others thought they would retain him. The latter is exactly what the organization did, as they believe he’s leading this team in the right direction.

Gettleman has made some head-scratching moves as the team’s general manager. These include signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year, $95 million extension just to trade him seven months later. He also gave up two future draft picks (third-round selection in 2019 and a fifth-round selection in 2020) for Leonard Williams, a defensive lineman that wasn’t needed.

Despite the questionable decisions, fans hope Gettleman will pick the correct man for the head coaching job this time around. Shurmur obviously wasn’t the answer. Five wins and four wins in 2018 and 2019, respectively, is not exactly a step in the right direction.